Pelosi invites Biden to give first address to joint session of Congress on April 28

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., sent a letter Tuesday inviting President Joe Biden to address a joint session of Congress on April 28, the week that marks his administration's 100th day.

"Nearly 100 days ago, when you took the oath of office, you pledged in a spirit of great hope that 'Help Is On The Way,'" she wrote. "Now, because of your historic and transformative leadership, Help Is Here!"

Pelosi asked Biden to share his "vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment."

Biden laid out an ambitious agenda for his first 100 days in office, promising to combat the coronavirus pandemic, tackle climate change and reform immigration. Congress last month passed a $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill on a party-line vote.

The White House has not announced whether Biden would accept the invitation. Typically in modern politics, presidents address Congress a year after their inaugurations during the State of the Union speech.