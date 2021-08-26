Pet project: Biden signs bill providing service dogs for struggling veterans

President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed into law a pilot program to connect veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder to service dogs.

The Puppies Assisting Wounded Servicemembers for Veterans Therapy Act — PAWS — requires the Department of Veterans Affairs to establish a five-year program pairing service dogs and training to veterans with PTSD.

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, a Navy veteran and co-sponsor of the bill, was at the White House for the signing. The Democrat from New Jersey said in a tweet that similar programs have shown "great results" with veterans and "we want to give that access to even more people."

She called the signing "the culmination of years of hard work to bolster services to address our veterans mental and physical health from so many people."

Rory Diamond, CEO of K9s For Warriors, a Florida nonprofit organization that provides service dogs to veterans, commended the White House for its support for the bill, which was passed with overwhelming bipartisan support earlier this year. Diamond called it "a critical step in combatting veteran suicide."

From 2005 to 2018, nearly 90,000 veterans died by suicide, according to the most recent report from the VA.

As many as 20 veterans out of 100 from the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts have PTSD, according to the VA. The pandemic has caused even more stress for veterans, with calls to the veterans crisis line surging more than 15 percent last year. And experts agree PTSD is underreported.

A 2020 report released by the VA found participants paired with service dogs trained for PTSD had fewer suicidal behaviors and ideations within the first 18 months, compared with people with emotional support animals.