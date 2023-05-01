President Biden invites top congressional leaders to debt ceiling meeting

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has called the top four congressional leaders to a meeting on May 9 at the White House to discuss how to avert a debt default, according to a White House official and Capitol Hill sources familiar with the matter.

The request for a meeting comes as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned in a letter Monday that the U.S. could breach the debt ceiling by June 1 — earlier than expected — if Congress doesn't act in time. The letter sent shock waves across Capitol Hill, with the threat of economic calamity looming, as Congress and the White House remain deadlocked on the issue.

House Republicans are insisting on attaching spending cuts to a debt ceiling increase, while Democrats are vowing not to negotiate on whether to pay the country's bills or default.

“We do not have the luxury of waiting until June 1 to come together, pass a clean bill to avoid a default and prevent catastrophic consequences for our economy and millions of American families. Republicans cannot allow right-wing extremism to hold our nation hostage," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said in a joint statement.

Schumer and Jeffries are insisting on a "clean" debt limit increase without policy conditions attached and for Congress to negotiate a budget in the separate government funding process, which has a deadline of Sept. 30. "That is the appropriate place to debate and discuss our nation’s fiscal picture — not in a hostage-situation in which extreme MAGA Republicans try to impose their radical agenda on America," they wrote.

Biden also invited Congress's top two Republican leaders, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

There was little sign Monday afternoon that either party was shifting off its position, with Republicans calling on Biden to hash out a deal with McCarthy while Democrats insisted on lifting the threat of default before budget negotiations take place.

“We knew it was coming,” said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, of the new debt ceiling deadline. "That provides a little more information for President Biden to get off the couch and talk to Speaker McCarthy and work something out."

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., said that "America doesn't default, so let's just take this off" the table and use the appropriations process to address the GOP's demands on spending cuts.

"No other country creates this kind of self-inflicted threat of putting a dagger at their own economic well-being," he said. "This is not Democrat versus Republican. This is the debt that was created by both parties. ... Stop threatening to default."

Republicans, he said, "are creating a crisis."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.