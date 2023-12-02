Speaker Mike Johnson says he thinks he has the votes to authorize Biden impeachment inquiry

Speaker Mike Johnson said Saturday that he thinks House Republicans have the votes to launch a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, insisting that such a move has "become a necessary step."

In an appearance alongside Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., another member of House GOP leadership, on Fox News, Johnson, R-La., said he plans to bring a vote on impeachment.

“Elise and I both served on the impeachment defense team of Donald Trump twice, when the Democrats used it for brazen, partisan political purposes. We decried that use of it. This is very different. Remember, we are the rule-of-law team. We have to do it very methodically,” he said.

Johnson alleged that the White House has been stonewalling the three GOP-led House committees leading the impeachment inquiry — Judiciary, Oversight and Ways and Means.

"They're preventing at least two to three [Department of Justice] witnesses from coming forward" and "withheld thousands of pages of evidence," he alleged. "So a formal impeachment inquiry vote on the floor will allow us to take it to the next necessary step. And I think it's something we have to do at this juncture."

Johnson added that he thinks his party will have enough votes to launch an impeachment inquiry and doesn't expect any Democratic support.

The White House, which has characterized House Republicans' impeachment inquiry efforts as "illegitimate," did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday.