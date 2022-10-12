In sprint to midterms, Biden hits the road for 4-day swing through Western states

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden heads to Colorado on Wednesday as part of a four-day trip that includes stops in California and Oregon as he looks to promote his domestic policy agenda less than four weeks before the midterm elections.

The White House has indicated Biden will be increasingly active on the campaign trail, where he aims to give fellow Democrats a boost and contrast his policies with those of Republicans.

In previewing the Colorado leg of the trip, the White House said Biden will speak at Camp Hale about “protecting and conserving America’s iconic outdoor spaces.” The World War II Army facility, now a National Historic Site, was where soldiers were trained to withstand harsh mountain conditions in winter warfare.

After Colorado, Biden will travel to California before he ends the trip with two days in Oregon.

While Democrats face a competitive governor's race in Oregon, the statewide and congressional races in Colorado and California have not drawn nearly as much attention as those in neighboring Arizona and Nevada, where Senate races in each state could determine which party controls the chamber for the next two years. In Colorado, Sen. Michael Bennet leads his Republican rival by more than 7 percentage points, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average.

The White House has not publicly detailed Biden's schedule for Oregon and California, a fundraising hot spot for Democrats.

Biden has been sharpening his midterm message by emphasizing legislative accomplishments, including the bipartisan infrastructure law, climate change initiatives and coming changes designed to lower prescription drug costs. He has also gone on the offensive against Republicans, arguing they have no plan to address inflation or climate change, and painting allies of former President Donald Trump as threats to democracy.

Biden’s last trip out West was in June, when he was in California for the Summit of the Americas. On that trip, he also stopped in New Mexico to discuss preparations for the wildfire season.