White House: Covid relief checks could reach millions by end of month

The $1,400 stimulus checks included in the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill passed by the Senate over the weekend could be sent to millions of Americans by the end of the month, the White House said Monday.

Speaking to reporters, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the Treasury Department was still “working on” the exact timeline of the rollout but that the White House expected “a large number of Americans to receive relief by the end of the month.”

Psaki added that “an update” on that timeline would likely come from the Treasury Department.

She declined to say whether Biden’s signature would appear on the checks.

The $1.9 trillion bill passed by the Senate on Saturday included for many Americans direct payments of up to $1,400 per person, $300-per-week in jobless benefits through the summer and a child allowance of up to $3,600 for one year.

The Senate's changes to the House-passed version of the plan included limited eligibility for the $1,400 checks by capping the payments for those who make $80,000, or $160,000 for couples.

Before it can be signed by President Joe Biden, the legislation will have to be passed again by the House because of changes the Senate made to its version. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., has said the chamber would vote Tuesday on the Senate-passed legislation.

Biden on Friday called the aid package "urgently needed" and praised the Senate for passing it Saturday, saying it will get "checks out the door" to Americans "this month."