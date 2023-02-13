‘Unacceptable’: White House offers little information as lawmakers and public ask for answers about objects shot from sky

There are many theories but precious few answers after the U.S. downed three unidentified airborne objects in as many days over the weekend.
Now the White House — under fire for a lack of transparency over the incursions — must contend with frustrated lawmakers and a mystified public, amid the Biden administration’s failure to launch a coherent communications strategy about the shootdowns.
“In times of uncertainty, leaders need to be as transparent as possible with the public,” Larry Hogan, the former Republican governor from Maryland, tweeted Monday. “After shooting down three airborne objects, President Biden needs to communicate directly with the nation about what we know and what we don’t.”
With fighter jets downing unknown objects over U.S. territory, the White House has revealed little about what precisely is happening and whether the country is under threat. Are the objects harmless weather balloons or spy craft sent by foreign powers bent on doing Americans harm? President Joe Biden hasn’t said. In the absence of hard facts, uninformed speculation is filling the information vacuum, including whether the objects are visiting space aliens. A U.S. Air Force general refused to even rule out that far-fetched possibility.
Biden made only the barest mention of the Chinese spy balloon in his State of the Union address last week: a two sentence aside that left unanswered any number of questions about escalating U.S.-Chinese tensions.
“The problem is, it [the spy balloon] is illustrative of what China is doing. It’s a wakeup call. We have a serious problem with China. We’re not causing the problem; they’re causing it,” said John Bolton, a former national security adviser in the Trump White House.
National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby is expected to give a press conference on Monday afternoon about the objects, but it comes after days in which very little was communicated about multiple missiles being fired in U.S. and Canadian airspace.
The White House did not respond to a request for comment.
With a U.S. miliary pilot shooting down a fourth object on Sunday afternoon, the White House does not seem set on its message about what was shot down, who from the government should communicate about it, why there appear to be more unidentified objects, who they might belong to, what threat they pose or whether decision-making over shooting down such items has changed.
After the second object was shot down off the coast of northeastern Alaska on Friday, Biden gave a one word answer in response to a question from the press — “Success” — and moved on. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, meanwhile, made public Saturday’s shootdown over the Yukon, though it was an U.S. F-22 that destroyed the object.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Sunday morning the public should understand that the administration intends to “detect and we’re always going to defend our airspace,” but she gave little insight to new standards or processes to do that — nor did she identify what the objects were.
The absence of information grew even more apparent when the fourth object was shot down over Lake Huron hours before the Super Bowl began on Sunday. Despite inquiries, White House communications remained largely quiet, a posture that has allowed conspiracy theories to fester.
National security officials have declined to identify the three most recent objects as balloons, their owners or their function, whether that be weather monitoring or surveillance by foreign actors. Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, however, that intelligence officials believe that the second and third items were also balloons.
Many of the questions directed to the White House have been redirected to the Pentagon, as the Biden administration takes a guarded approach when it comes to inconvenient or untimely developments that distract from its larger message that the nation is making steady progress under a seasoned president. The White House used much the same playbook when it came to the classified documents found in Biden’s home and private office.
This afternoon, the White House is taking a tentative step toward more transparency, sending Kirby to the White House press briefing room to field questions.
Robert Gibbs, who served as White House press secretary during the Obama administration, said in an interview that Biden’s administration should be over-communicating around the shootdowns, particularly as a lack of information can allow disinformation and misinformation to grow.
“They’re the ones that have to drive the narrative on this and I don’t think it’s helpful having different parts of the governmental apparatus knowing different levels of things and reporting that publicly,” he said. “That hurts their case that they’re the ones that have the information and are communicating it with the public.”
In the meantime, the White House is facing criticism from both sides of the aisle, as lawmakers attempt to work out what exactly happened.
“What’s gone on in the last two weeks or so, 10 days, has been nothing short of craziness,” Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday, mere hours before the fourth object was shot down over Lake Huron.
His Republican colleague from Montana Sen. Steve Daines agreed in a tweet on Sunday, calling the “lack of communication” from the White House “unacceptable.” In the face of White House reticence, the public is forced to rely “on leaks, speculation and worst of all disinformation from foreign governments.”
Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., shared his own concerns about insufficient transparency from the Biden White House in an interview Sunday on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.”
While he said it might be difficult to have immediate answers because of the remote areas where some of the objects were shot down, as they required grueling retrieval missions, Himes said it is troubling to see “massive speculation about alien invasions and additional Chinese or Russian action” bubbling up in the information vacuum.
“Maybe it’s because I’m in politics, and so I spend a lot of time talking to folks in grocery stores and town hall meetings,” he added. “You know, in an absence of information, people will fill that gap with anxiety and other stuff. So, I wish the administration was a little quicker to tell us everything that they do know.”
It is even unclear whether there are more objects in the air than previously known or if there are entirely new items appearing in American airspace. Has that information changed the requirements for shooting objects from American skies? That also remains unknown.
“I think the mistake here is not adequately characterizing what happens when an unknown vehicle heads toward American territory,” Bolton said. “You should assume if it’s unidentified and doesn’t respond to communications, that you assume it’s potentially dangerous.”
Two U.S. defense officials previously told NBC News that the military is using a wider range of radar data to monitor North American airspace since the Chinese spy balloon was spotted and they’re taking deeper looks at a larger number of objects that they might have filtered out in the past.
What is known for certain is that, with missiles firing over the U.S. and Canada, the significance of the moment is difficult to ignore.
Gen. Glen VanHerck, who heads NORAD and U.S. North Command, noted his belief that “this is the first time within United States or American airspace that NORAD or United States Northern Command has taken kinetic action against an airborne object.”
Officials have attempted to scuttle the view that the objects were a severe threat to Americans. The most recent object shot down over Lake Huron was not considered a military threat, but a Pentagon statement said it could have had surveillance capabilities.
The only thing that was strictly emphasized about the three unidentified objects, according to one defense official, was that there was “no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns.”