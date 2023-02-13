‘Unacceptable’: White House offers little information as lawmakers and public ask for answers about objects shot from sky

There are many theories but precious few answers after the U.S. downed three unidentified airborne objects in as many days over the weekend.

Now the White House — under fire for a lack of transparency over the incursions — must contend with frustrated lawmakers and a mystified public, amid the Biden administration’s failure to launch a coherent communications strategy about the shootdowns.

“In times of uncertainty, leaders need to be as transparent as possible with the public,” Larry Hogan, the former Republican governor from Maryland, tweeted Monday. “After shooting down three airborne objects, President Biden needs to communicate directly with the nation about what we know and what we don’t.”

With fighter jets downing unknown objects over U.S. territory, the White House has revealed little about what precisely is happening and whether the country is under threat. Are the objects harmless weather balloons or spy craft sent by foreign powers bent on doing Americans harm? President Joe Biden hasn’t said. In the absence of hard facts, uninformed speculation is filling the information vacuum, including whether the objects are visiting space aliens. A U.S. Air Force general refused to even rule out that far-fetched possibility.

Biden made only the barest mention of the Chinese spy balloon in his State of the Union address last week: a two sentence aside that left unanswered any number of questions about escalating U.S.-Chinese tensions.

“The problem is, it [the spy balloon] is illustrative of what China is doing. It’s a wakeup call. We have a serious problem with China. We’re not causing the problem; they’re causing it,” said John Bolton, a former national security adviser in the Trump White House.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby is expected to give a press conference on Monday afternoon about the objects, but it comes after days in which very little was communicated about multiple missiles being fired in U.S. and Canadian airspace.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

With a U.S. miliary pilot shooting down a fourth object on Sunday afternoon, the White House does not seem set on its message about what was shot down, who from the government should communicate about it, why there appear to be more unidentified objects, who they might belong to, what threat they pose or whether decision-making over shooting down such items has changed.

After the second object was shot down off the coast of northeastern Alaska on Friday, Biden gave a one word answer in response to a question from the press — “Success” — and moved on. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, meanwhile, made public Saturday’s shootdown over the Yukon, though it was an U.S. F-22 that destroyed the object.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Sunday morning the public should understand that the administration intends to “detect and we’re always going to defend our airspace,” but she gave little insight to new standards or processes to do that — nor did she identify what the objects were.

The absence of information grew even more apparent when the fourth object was shot down over Lake Huron hours before the Super Bowl began on Sunday. Despite inquiries, White House communications remained largely quiet, a posture that has allowed conspiracy theories to fester.

National security officials have declined to identify the three most recent objects as balloons, their owners or their function, whether that be weather monitoring or surveillance by foreign actors. Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, however, that intelligence officials believe that the second and third items were also balloons.

Many of the questions directed to the White House have been redirected to the Pentagon, as the Biden administration takes a guarded approach when it comes to inconvenient or untimely developments that distract from its larger message that the nation is making steady progress under a seasoned president. The White House used much the same playbook when it came to the classified documents found in Biden’s home and private office.