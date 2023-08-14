17-year-old supporter of Islamic extremism arrested in Philadelphia

WASHINGTON — The FBI and Philadelphia law enforcement officials will announce a case this afternoon against a 17-year-old supporter of Islamic extremists who was allegedly radicalized online and was picking out potential targets, a law enforcement official told NBC News.

FBI special agent in charge of the Philadelphia Field Office Jacqueline Maguire and District Attorney Larry Krasner are set to hold a news conference about a terrorism investigation that led to an arrest in West Philadelphia.

The law enforcement official said that the Philadelphia DA's office will attempt to try the juvenile defendant as an adult, but that the case would not go to federal court due to the suspect's age. The 17-year-old is from a Muslim family, the official said, but there were no indications that members of his family were involved or aware of the suspect's alleged plans.

The suspect had been purchasing materials online and selecting potential targets, the official said.

Law enforcement will make the announcement at a 2:30 p.m. ET news conference.

