Accused Oath Keeper to plead guilty in Capitol riot case

An Alabama man named in the most high-profile charges yet filed over last year’s Capitol riot has decided to plead guilty, according to federal court records.

Joshua James. U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia

Joshua James, 34, of Arab, Alabama, was charged with seditious conspiracy along with 10 others said to be members of the far-right Oath Keepers. A grand jury indictment accused them of conspiring to carry out acts of violence in an effort to stop Congress from counting the electoral votes for president.

Prosecutors said James led one of two lines of rioters who entered the Capitol in a military style single-file formation. The group he led marched up the steps on the east side of the Capitol and entered the building’s Rotunda, forcing their way past police officers, charging documents said.

Stewart Rhodes, of Texas, the leader of the Oath Keepers, was charged in the same indictment, handed up two months ago.

A trial for James was scheduled to begin in July. He was released on bail following his arrest a year ago. Four others accused of being part of the Oath Keepers pleaded guilty last year to reduced charges and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.