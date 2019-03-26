Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 26, 2019, 8:20 PM GMT By Julia Ainsley

WASHINGTON — Attorney General William Barr will make a version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report publicly available in "weeks not months," a Justice Department official said on Tuesday.

There are no plans to give a copy of the report to the White House in advance of the public release, the official said.

Barr announced on Friday that Mueller had delivered his report to the Justice Department after a nearly two-year investigation. Barr then sent a four-page letter to Congress on Sunday that said Mueller found no proof that President Donald Trump conspired with Russia in its 2016 election interference campaign.

Barr also wrote that Mueller came to no conclusion on whether Trump committed an obstruction of justice offense, but he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein determined that there was insufficient evidence to pursue the matter further.

Barr noted that "while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it does not exonerate him."

Six Democratic committee chairs in the House have sent a letter to Barr requesting that he submit the full report from Mueller to Congress by April 2.

Barr's decision on the obstruction question sparked controversy in part because he sent an unsolicited memo to the Justice Department nearly a year ago arguing that Mueller's obstruction of justice investigation is "fatally misconceived."

After releasing his summary of Mueller's findings, Barr drew criticism from Democrats and some former federal prosecutors for making a judgment on the obstruction case just 48 hours after receiving the special counsel's final report.

But Barr had three weeks notice, since Mueller and his team informed him in a March 5 meeting that they would not reach a conclusion on obstruction, according to a person familiar with the gathering.