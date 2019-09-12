Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Julia Ainsley

WASHINGTON — Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen told former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe on Thursday that his appeal against possible criminal charges against him has been rejected, according to a person familiar with the decision.

The rejection may pave the way for an indictment of McCabe, who according to a Justice Department Inspector General's report made false statements to federal investigators about his disclosure of information to a journalist in 2016.

Download the NBC News app for breaking news and politics

McCabe was fired without receiving a pension by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions in 2018 after the IG concluded McCabe "lacked candor" when questioned about the incident.

Julia Ainsley

Julia Ainsley is a correspondent covering the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice for the NBC News Investigative Unit.