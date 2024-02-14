Anti-vaccine protester arrested at NYC Burger King now charged with assaulting officers on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON — A Brooklyn man who had been arrested at anti-vaccine protests at a Burger King, an Applebee's and a Cheesecake Factory in New York was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday and charged with assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Mitchell Bosch, a 44-year-old who ran for New York City council in 2023, was identified with the help of online "sedition hunters" who have aided the FBI in hundreds of arrests of Jan. 6 suspects. Bosch faces felony charges of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, along with misdemeanor charges.

The FBI identified Mitchell Bosch in this photo at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. U.S. District Court for D.C.

Bosch, according to an FBI affidavit, "can be seen in multiple instances" on video of the riot "opposing the police advance by pushing directly against the officers, assisting other rioters in pushing against officers, and encouraging other rioters to oppose the police." The government alleges that Bosch yelled "hold the line!" as the mob struggled with officers.

The FBI said that Google records confirmed Bosch's presence at the Capitol and that he made a post on Instagram less than two weeks after the Capitol attack that suggested he knew he'd eventually be arrested on Jan. 6 charges.

“Enjoying my last meal before the FBI comes for me," he wrote in a Jan. 19, 2021, post, according to authorities.

Investigators interviewed Bosch back in August 2021 and say that he "became agitated" when asked about his travel to Washington on Jan. 6, saying their efforts "should be on what's going on in Afghanistan, and not what happened in D.C." (The interview took place one day after 13 members of the military were killed during the evacuation of the country.)

Bosch had previously run for city council as a Republican, and the New York Post had documented his arrests at a Cheesecake Factory, an Applebee's, and a Burger King in December 2021, when he was opposing the city's vaccine mandate. Bosch was also arrested at the Museum of Natural History in January 2022 while protesting vaccine mandates, according to the Post.

“I literally had to urinate inside a bottle inside the Museum of Natural History," Bosch said on a social media post, according to The New York Post.

Bosch and his lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment on his latest or past arrests.

Mitchell Bosch with other rioters engage police at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. U.S. District Court for D.C.

There have been a number of arrests of Jan. 6 defendants in recent days. Daniel Hatcher, Nathan Mackie and his brother Brandon Mackie were also charged in a case unsealed Wednesday, and Thomas Method was arrested in Massachusetts. Cameron Clapp, a triple amputee, was arrested in California on Tuesday. More than 1,250 people have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 attack. Online sleuths have identified hundreds more participants who have not been arrested. The statute of limitations expires in just over 22 months, in January 2025.