Attorney General Merrick Garland details plan to protect voting rights

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday that he plans to double the number of staff within the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division dedicated to protecting voting rights.

"There are plenty of things up for debate in America, but the right of all eligible Americans to vote is not one of them," Garland said.

The staffing surge would occur over the next the next 30 days, he added.

He also called on Congress to pass federal voting legislation and called out an increase in threats against election workers.