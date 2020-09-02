Barr denies systemic racism in police shootings of Black men

Attorney General Bill Barr on Wednesday denied that systemic racism is a factor in the police shootings of unarmed Black men amid months of nationwide protests against racial injustice and police brutality.

"I do think that there appears to be a phenomenon in the country where African-Americans feel that they're treated when they're stopped by police frequently as suspects before they are treated as citizens," Barr told CNN in a Wednesday interview. "I don't think that that necessarily reflects some deep-seated racism in police departments or in most police officers...I think people operate very frequently according to stereotypes and I think it takes extra precaution on the part of law enforcement to make sure we don't reduce people to stereotypes, we treat them as individuals."

Barr also said that he doesn't believe there are "two justice systems" after being asked why a 17-year-old white teen who killed two protesters and injured a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was arrested without incident but Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot several times in the back by Kenosha police.

"I think the narrative that the police are on some, you know, epidemic of shooting unarmed black men is simply a false narrative and also the narrative that that's based on race," Barr said. "The fact of the matter is very rare for an unarmed African-American to be shot by a white police officer."

The nation's top cop has repeatedly denied the existence of systemic racism in law enforcement, drawing the ire of civil rights leaders and other experts as the nation grapples with demands from protesters for racial justice. Lynda Williams, the president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives reportedly confronted Barr in a closed-door meeting this month over his remarks.

Many studies and real-life accounts from Black Americans dispute Barr's claims.

The Washington Post created a massive, real-time police shooting database following the unrest in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014. An analysis of the data published five years later, in Aug. 2019, found that Black Americans account for 36 percent of unarmed police shooting victims despite comprising just 13 percent of the U.S. population.

A comprehensive Stanford University study released last year revealed there is a clear pattern of racial disparities in traffic stops after analyzing 100 million police traffic stops — the largest such dataset ever collected.

The results show that police stopped and searched black and Latino drivers on the basis of less evidence than used in stopping white drivers, who are searched less often but are more likely to be found with illegal items. It also found that the difference in traffic stops drops up to 10 percent at night, when it’s harder for police to see the race of the driver.

A recent study by the American Civil Liberties Union on marijuana possession arrests from 2010 to 2018 concluded that even though the drug has been legalized or decriminalized in many states, "stark racial disparities" still remain. The study said a Black person is, on average, nearly 4 times more likely to be arrested for possession than a white person, even though both groups use the drug at similar rates.