British billionaire Joe Lewis charged in U.S. over 'brazen insider trading scheme'

Joe Lewis, a British billionaire and owner of the Tottenham Hotspur soccer team, has been charged in the United States over his alleged involvement with insider trading, a federal prosecutor announced Tuesday.

The Southern District of New York indicted Lewis over a yearslong scheme in which he allegedly abused his access to corporate boardrooms "and repeatedly provided inside information to his romantic partners, his personal assistants, his private pilots and his friends,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a video statement, adding that Lewis orchestrated "a brazen insider trading scheme."

“Joe Lewis is a wealthy man, but as we allege, he used insider information as a way to compensate his employees or to shower gifts on his friends and lovers," Williams said. "That’s classic corporate corruption. It’s cheating and it’s against the law, laws that apply to everyone no matter who you are."

Lewis could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday night.

The United Kingdom and the United States have a bilateral extradition relationship following a treaty signed in 2003 that bolsters each country's ability to extradite those deemed serious offenders who are wanted for a variety of crimes.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, Tottenham is scheduled to play in Singapore, which also has an extradition treaty with the United States. It was not immediately clear if Lewis was traveling with the team. NBC News has reached out to Tottenham for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.