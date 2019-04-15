Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 15, 2019, 6:38 PM GMT By Xuan Thai and Rich Schapiro

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A federal judge on Monday denied bail to a Chinese woman who was arrested while trying to enter President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club with a trove of electronic devices.

Yujing Zhang, 33, has remained behind bars since March 30 when federal prosecutors say she lied to Secret Service agents to gain entry to the private club. Zhang pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of lying to federal agents and illegally entering a restricted area.

Federal Magistrate Judge William Matthewman refused to set bail for Zhang, saying he believed she posed an "extreme risk of flight" if released. Matthewman cited her financial resources in China and her lack of ties to the U.S.

Yujying Zhang's passport photo United States District Court Southern District of Florida

"It does appear to the court that she was up to something nefarious when she tried to gain access to Mar-a Lago," said Matthewman, who also noted that the U.S. does not have an extradition treaty with China.

Zhang told federal agents and club staff members conflicting stories when she tried to gain entry to the members-only resort last month, according to a criminal complaint.

Zhang was discovered carrying two passports, four cellphones, a laptop, an external hard drive and a thumb drive containing computer malware, according to her criminal complaint. When agents searched her hotel room, they found a device for detecting hidden cameras, several debit and credit cards, and $7,500 in cash, according to court papers.

Zhang was indicted Friday on two counts: lying to a federal agent and illegally entering a restricted area. She faces up to six years in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors said in court Monday that additional charges are possible. A prosecutor also said that subsequent analysis on the thumb drive suggests that it may not contain malware after all.

Zhang's defense lawyers said the incident could have been avoided had she been provided with a Mandarin interpreter. They asked the judge to release her on a $250,000 bail secured by her father, and said she has agreed to wear an electronic monitoring device.

"It is a sad fact of this case that if a Mandarin interpreter was provided at that first contact with the Secret Service, we very well may not be here,” said Kristy Militello, one of Zhang's public defenders.

The FBI began investigating Zhang as a possible spy after her arrest but no espionage charges have been brought.

According to court papers, Zhang told an agent posted at a Mar-a-Lago security checkpoint that she was a member who came to use the resort pool, court papers say. She displayed two Chinese passports with her name and photograph to the agent, who then took her to Mar-a-Lago security to determine if she was a member of the club.

Mar-a-Lago security allowed Zhang to enter because her last name — one of the most common in China — matched that of an existing club member, according to court papers. Zhang did not give a definitive answer when asked if that member was her father, but the club granted her entry anyway. A "potential language barrier issue" may have played a role in the club's decision to let her in, court papers say.

Zhang's story changed once she made it to the club's main reception area, according to court papers.

After being asked several times where she was going, Zhang said she was there to attend the United Nations Chinese American Association event scheduled for that evening. The receptionist, who knew no such event existed, summoned the Secret Service, according to court papers.

In the arrest affidavit, the agent said Zhang spoke English well and during questioning "became verbally aggressive with agents." She had no swimsuit in her possession.