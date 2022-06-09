D.C. chiropractor who stormed Capitol arrested on Jan. 6 charges

WASHINGTON — A D.C. chiropractor who stormed the halls of Congress on Jan. 6 was arrested on federal charges Wednesday as FBI special agents descended on his office just blocks from the Capitol.

A source familiar with the case confirmed to NBC News the arrest of David Walls-Kaufman of the Capitol Hill Chiropractic Center. It was not immediately clear exactly where Walls-Kaufman was arrested.

An FBI official confirmed that the bureau was conducting law enforcement activity at the location of Walls-Kaufman’s office. An independent witness also confirmed law enforcement activity at the office.

The case against Walls-Kaufman has not been unsealed, but the source familiar with the case said he would make a court appearance Thursday, the same day the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot holds its first public hearing.

NBC News has reached out to Walls-Kaufman's lawyer for comment.

David Walls-Kaufman at the U.S. Capitol, on Jan. 6, 2021. DOJ

Walls-Kaufman was identified by online sleuths in August. Images and videos released in other Jan. 6 cases show Walls-Kaufman pulling up his hoodie as he joins the mob forcing its way past officers and into the Capitol building, in the hallway outside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office. He could be seen at the front of the mob by the Speaker's Lobby where rioter Ashli Babbitt was shot and killed by police after she jumped through a broken window as members of Congress were evacuating the House floor.

Body camera footage from a device worn by the late D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Jeffrey Smith shows Walls-Kaufman's fist wrapped around Smith's baton as police struggled to get rioters out of the Capitol building. Smith died by suicide days after Jan. 6; his death was ruled as in the line of duty.

David Walls-Kaufman fighting with police as he tries to force his way into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. DOJ

Walls-Kaufman, whose Facebook page showed that he promoted conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, is already facing a civil lawsuit from Smith’s widow.

More than 820 people have been arrested in connection with the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and more than 300 have pleaded guilty. Charges have ranged from misdemeanor picketing counts to seditious conspiracy.