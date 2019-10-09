Breaking News Emails
An employee of the Defense Intelligence Agency in northern Virginia was arrested Wednesday and charged with leaking top secret information to two journalists, one of whom he was romantically involved with, federal prosecutors disclosed.
The Justice Department says Henry Kyle Frese, 30, of Alexandria, Virginia, leaked government secrets involving a foreign country's weapons system in 2018 and 2019.
"Frese was caught red-handed disclosing sensitive national security information for personal gain," John Demers, assistant attorney general for national security, said in a press release. He called it "a betrayal that risked harming the national security of this country.
The journalists were not named in court documents, which said the two worked for two different news organizations owned by the same company. Prosecutors said Frese and one of the reporters had the same home address for a year. "It appears that they were involved in a romantic relationship for some or all of that period of time," according to a search warrant application.
Frese was arrested Wednesday morning when he reported for work, officials said. The FBI said portions of his phone calls and text messages revealed him passing classified information to a reporter, Demers said.
Court documents said one of the reporters wrote eight stories in mid-2018 "that contain classified national defense information that relates to the capabilities of certain foreign countries' weapons systems."
NBC News was unable to reach Frese for comment.