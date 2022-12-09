Judge to hold hearing Friday on DOJ's request to hold Trump's office in contempt over documents

A federal judge is holding a hearing Friday afternoon on the Justice Department's request to hold former President Donald Trump's office in contempt for failing to comply with a grand jury subpoena demanding the return of documents with classified markings, source familiar with the matter told NBC News.

A source familiar with the matter confirmed the DOJ's request, which was first reported by The Washington Post. The request comes after Trump's lawyers recently discovered at least two documents with such markings in a storage unit in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The storage unit is not far from Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, where the FBI executed a search warrant in August after obtaining information that Trump had held onto documents with classification markings even after getting hit with a grand jury subpoena for their return in May.

That search turned up over 100 documents with such markings, including some marked top secret, in a storage room in Mar-a-Lago and in Trump's office there.

After getting the subpoena, Trump's attorneys returned a number of documents — including some with classified markings — in early June, and told the Justice Department in a letter that all documents with such markings had been returned.

The new documents were found after Trump’s lawyers hired an outside firm to conduct searches last month at the storage facility and other locations.

After Trump left the White House, his office arranged with the federal General Services Administration to have six pallets of boxes moved from a storage facility in Virginia down to West Palm Beach and Mar-a-Lago in July of 2021, GSA emails previously obtained by NBC News show. The pallets were delivered in August of 2021, with four going to the storage facility and two going to Mar-a-Lago, the emails show.

The Justice Department has been conducting what it has described as an active criminal investigation into whether information involving national security was mishandled, as well as possible obstruction of justice.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, and claimed that he declassified the documents and that they were his personal property. Under federal law, official White House papers are federal property and must be handed over to the National Archives when a president leaves office.

Judge Beryl Howell's hearing on the DOJ’s request, and the legal arguments underpinning it, are being kept under wraps because they involve grand jury proceedings.

It comes one day after Trump's civil action demanding a court-appointed special master review the documents recovered by the feds in August was officially dismissed by a federal appeals court. That move allows DOJ investigators to finally review the 11,000 documents they recovered in August that didn't have classified markings.

The same court — 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals — allowed the DOJ to review the over 100 documents that did have classified markings in October — overturning an earlier ruling by Aileen Cannon, a Florida federal court judge who was nominated by Trump.