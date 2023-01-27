DOJ charges 3 men in murder-for-hire plot against journalist critical of Iran

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice has charged three members of an Eastern European criminal group with ties to Iran with attempting to assassinate a prominent U.S. journalist and activist critical of the Iranian regime.

"Today’s unsealing shows that just one year after the FBI and our partners disrupted an Iranian group’s attempt to silence an American journalist on U.S. soil, the same person was targeted for assassination again, by a group with ties to Iran. Fortunately, their plot failed because we didn’t," said FBI Director Christopher Wray at a press conference announcing the indictment.

The 25-page indictment, unsealed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, says the three men were enlisted last year to murder an American citizen of Iranian origin on U.S. soil. The person, who was not identified by the Justice Department, wrote critically about Iran's treatment of women, protesters and other issues, the indictment said.

The three defendants who were charged are Rafat Amirov, Polad Omarov and Khalid Mehdiyev. Amirov was taken into custody in New York on Thursday, Mehdiyev was arrested at the end of July and Omarov was arrested in the Czech Republic in early January and the U.S. will request his extradition to the U.S.