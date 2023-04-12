DOJ seeks pause of ruling that struck down Obamacare preventive care requirements

The Department of Justice will seek a court order to halt a recent ruling that struck down Affordable Care Act provisions that required insurers to provide free preventive services, a department spokesperson said Wednesday.

Last month, a federal judge in Texas overturned the Affordable Care Act requirement that health insurers cover some free preventive care services, such as screenings for cancer and drugs that prevent HIV. The ruling means that patients would have to pay for some preventive services that are currently free, potentially putting life-saving tests like cancer screenings out of reach for many, experts said.

The DOJ will request a stay in the case, meaning the judge's ruling would not immediately go into effect while the case goes through an appeals process.

"For over a decade, the Affordable Care Act has ensured that millions of Americans have access to critical preventative health care," a DOJ spokesperson said in a statement. "In order to protect Americans who have come to rely on the preventative health care measures at issue, the Department of Justice will request a stay in this case.”

U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor, who was appointed by former President George W. Bush, struck down the Obamacare provision in late March. In the ruling, O'Connor cited his previous decision on the structure of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, which was created under Obamacare and helps determine preventive services coverage, saying it violates the appointments clause of the Constitution and therefore its related preventive care mandates are unlawful.

O’Connor also said Obamacare’s requirement to cover drugs preventing HIV, known as PrEP, violates the religious rights of plaintiffs under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993.

O’Connor had previously ruled against the Affordable Care Act in a 2018 case — a decision that was ultimately overturned.

A report from KFF, formerly known as the Kaiser Family Foundation, released in March found that in 2018 about 60% of the 173 million people with private health insurance used at least one of the free preventive services mandated by the ACA.