DOJ sends letter requesting Jan. 6 committee share interview transcripts, source says

WASHINGTON — Top Justice Department officials heading up the criminal investigation into the breach of the U.S. Capitol have asked the House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack for transcripts of interviews conducted in the congressional probe, NBC News has confirmed.

Justice Department Criminal Division chief Kenneth Polite and U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves sent a letter requesting transcripts of interviews to the lead investigator for the House panel, former U.S. Attorney Timothy Heaphy. The New York Times first reported on the existence of the letter, which was sent nearly a month ago on April 20. A source familiar with the letter confirmed its contents to NBC News.

The Justice Department has asked to review transcripts of the closed-door interviews, a congressional aide told NBC News, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the department’s inquiry. Rep. Bennie Thompson, who chairs the committee, also said on Tuesday that the committee is considering exactly how to make the transcripts available to the Justice Department, the aide said.

The Justice Department has charged nearly 800 people in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and more than 280 have pleaded guilty. Several defendants have cooperated with the Jan. 6 committee, and their testimony has been seen favorably by judges at sentencing hearings.