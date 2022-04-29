DOJ sues former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort over offshore accounts

The Justice Department is suing former President Donald Trump's onetime campaign chairman Paul Manafort over his alleged failure to report interest in foreign bank accounts.

The Justice Department is seeking $2.9 million from Manafort in connection with his alleged failure to report consulting income from Ukrainian sources that was deposited into accounts he allegedly directed to be opened in Cyprus, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and the United Kingdom.

According to a civil lawsuit filed in West Palm Beach Florida on Thursday, Manafort conducted consulting work in Ukraine between 2006 and 2014 and was paid into accounts he ordered to be opened in Cyprus, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the United Kingdom.

The lawsuit alleges that Manafort, who hired an accountant to prepare his federal tax returns, did not report his interest in foreign accounts on his federal income tax returns or through a timely-filed Report of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts known as "FBAR," for 2013 and 2014.

Many of the accounts were opened on his behalf, using nominee shell corporations opened or operated by others, the lawsuit states, without Manafort’s name.

The Treasury Department previously sent Manafort a notice about the penalties in July 2020, the lawsuit states.

Manafort, who was sentenced to 47 months in prison in March 2019 on fraud and tax charges, was given a full pardon by then-President Donald Trump in Dec. 2020.

The Trump White House alleged “prosecutorial overreach” in Manafort’s case at the time of his pardoning.

Manafort's lawyer, Jeffrey Neiman, said in a statement Thursday that the Justice Department sought to "embarrass" his client.

"Today’s civil lawsuit seeks a money judgment against Mr. Manafort for simply failing to file a tax form," Neiman wrote in a statement. "Mr. Manafort was aware the Government was going to file the suit because he has tried for months to resolve this civil matter. Nonetheless, the Government insisted on filing this suit simply to embarrass Mr. Manafort."