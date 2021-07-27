DOJ tells former Trump officials they can testify about efforts to overturn election

The Justice Department has told several former Trump administration officials that they can answer questions from Congress about efforts by President Donald Trump or department officials to challenge, stop the counting or overturn the results of the presidential election.

The letters are being sent to former officials who were asked to testify to or answer further questions from the House Oversight and Senate Judiciary committees, according to Justice Department and congressional officials.

The Senate committee, for example, has notified witnesses that it is looking into reports of “an alleged plot between then-President Donald Trump and then-acting Assistant Attorney General of the Civil Division Jeffrey Bossert Clark to use the Department of Justice to further Trump’s efforts to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election.”

The DOJ is informing the former officials that while the department typically resists such congressional inquiries and even asserts executive privilege, this one is different, according to one of the letters sent to Jeffrey Rosen, who was acting attorney general after William Barr stepped down in late December.

“The extraordinary events in this matter constitute exceptional circumstances warranting an accommodation to Congress in this case,” the letter to Rosen said. It added that the White House agrees, and that “President Biden has decided that it would not be appropriate to assert executive privilege” on this issue.

The letter was sent by Bradley Weinsheimer, a senior career Justice Department official who was elevated to his position by Jeff Sessions, President Donald Trump's first attorney general.

Many of these former officials were earlier given approval to testify about the Justice Department’s planning for and response to the Capitol riot. “That authorization remains in effect,” the letter said.