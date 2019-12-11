WASHINGTON — The Justice Department should require high-level approval before the FBI opens an investigation into a major political campaign, the department's inspector general testified Wednesday as he briefed senators on his report into the probe of the Trump campaign in 2016.
Inspector General Michael Horowitz' said that he found no evidence the FBI sought to insert informants into the Trump campaign. But, the report he released Monday says, the FBI did use "confidential human sources (CHS's)," to speak to and record members of the Trump campaign, including George Papadopoulos, Carter Page and an unnamed senior official.
"There is no applicable Department or FBI policy requiring the FBI to notify Department officials of a decision to task CHS's to consensually monitor conversations with members of a presidential campaign," Horowitz told the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Before the inspector general testified, the committee chairman, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., painted the IG's report in apocalyptic terms as he railed against what he views as an illegitimate investigation into his political ally, President Donald Trump.
He said Horowitz uncovered "a massive conspiracy over time to defraud the FISA court, illegally surveil an American citizen," and keep an investigation going into a sitting president.
Graham added, "What happened here can never happen again. ... People at the highest level of our government took the law into their own hands."
Graham painted a picture of a group of anti-Trumpers within the FBI who cooked up a bogus investigation.
In fact, the IG found no evidence that political bias tainted the FBI's Russia probe, which was run mostly by career civil servants. Two FBI officials whose texts displayed bias against Trump played a minimal role, the IG report says.
Horowitz did find a series of errors in how the bureau got approval for conducting electronic surveillance of Page, who ultimately was never charged with a crime. And he found some concerns with how the FBI approached its investigation into a presidential campaign.
In his opening statement, Horowitz expressed deep misgivings about the FBI's errors and omissions in its requests for judicial approval to conduct surveillance on Page.
"We are deeply concerned that so many basic and fundamental errors were made by three separate, hand-picked investigative teams; on one of the most sensitive FBI investigations; after the matter had been briefed to the highest levels within the FBI," Horowitz's prepared testimony said.
