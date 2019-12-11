WASHINGTON — The Justice Department should require high-level approval before the FBI opens an investigation into a major political campaign, the department's inspector general testified Wednesday as he briefed senators on his report into the probe of the 2016 Trump campaign.
Inspector General Michael Horowitz said that he found no evidence the FBI sought to insert informants into the Trump campaign. But according to the report he released Monday, the FBI did use "confidential human sources" (CHSs) to speak to and record members of the Trump campaign, including George Papadopoulos, Carter Page and an unnamed senior official.
"There is no applicable Department or FBI policy requiring the FBI to notify Department officials of a decision to task CHSs to consensually monitor conversations with members of a presidential campaign," Horowitz told the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Before the inspector general testified, the committee chairman, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., painted the IG's report in apocalyptic terms as he railed against what he views as an illegitimate investigation into his political ally, President Donald Trump.
He said Horowitz uncovered "a massive conspiracy over time to defraud the FISA court, illegally surveil an American citizen," and keep an investigation going into a sitting president.
Graham added, "What happened here can never happen again.... People at the highest level of our government took the law into their own hands."
Graham painted a picture of a group of anti-Trumpers within the FBI who cooked up a bogus investigation.
In fact, the IG found no evidence that political bias tainted the FBI's Russia probe, which was run mostly by career civil servants. Two FBI officials whose texts displayed bias against Trump played a minimal role, the IG report says.
Horowitz did find a series of errors in how the bureau got approval for conducting electronic surveillance of Page, who ultimately was never charged with a crime. And he found some concerns with how the FBI approached its investigation into a presidential campaign.
In his opening statement, Horowitz expressed misgivings about the FBI's errors and omissions in its requests for judicial approval to conduct surveillance on Page.
"We are deeply concerned that so many basic and fundamental errors were made by three separate, hand-picked investigative teams; on one of the most sensitive FBI investigations; after the matter had been briefed to the highest levels within the FBI," Horowitz's prepared testimony said.
Under questioning from Graham, Horowitz discussed a litany of embarrassing slip-ups by the FBI, including the actions of a lawyer who the inspector general said "doctored" an email to make it seem like Page was not a CIA source, when in fact he was. That potentially exculpatory information was never shared with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, which approved the surveillance warrant.
Horowitz also said he could not rule out political bias as a possible motivation for the 17 errors the FBI made in applications for the Page surveillance.
"Can you say it wasn’t because of political bias?" Graham asked.
"I do not know,” Horowitz replied.
Horowitz also confirmed that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the FBI conducted a counterintelligence briefing for Trump on August 17, 2016 to warn him about foreign threats, including from Russia.
NBC News first reported on this meeting in December 2017.
Trump and his top aides never alerted the FBI to the many approaches by Russians to their campaign, according to the special counsel's report.
The inspector general report says that the FBI used the August 2016 meeting to test the reaction of Trump adviser Michael Flynn, who by then was under investigation as a suspected foreign agent.
An FBI agent who helped with the briefing also wrote a report, known as an FBI 302.
Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, said this was an abuse of the briefing process by the FBI. Horowitz did not disagree.
The FBI never conducted a full “defensive briefing” in which it warned Trump that members of his campaign were under a counter-intelligence investigation. FBI officials told the inspector general that was because they could not be sure who within the campaign was compromised by a foreign power.
In the end, they did not determine that anyone was, although Flynn and Papadopoulos were convicted of lying, and campaign chairman Paul Manafort was convicted of fraud.