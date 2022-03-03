'Doobie Smoker' sentenced for role in Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON — A man who stormed the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack and dubbed himself the “Doobie Smoker” on social media after smoking weed in the rotunda was sentenced to two years probation on Thursday.

Federal prosecutors had pushed for Eduardo Nicolas Alvear Gonzalez, who the government described as a “self-employed social media influencer,” to be sentenced to three months in jail, arguing that his frequent self-promotion and public statements describing the riot as “beautiful” raised serious concerns about his respect for the rule of law.

“He hasn’t shown remorse,” prosecutor Anne Veldhuis said during the sentencing hearing. “He has repeatedly mischaracterized and glorified the events of January 6.”

Gonzalez had already spent about 45 days in jail after his arrest, and U.S. District Court Judge Christopher Cooper indicated Thursday that the time he had served factored into the decision to issue a probation sentence.

Gonzalez spent about 30 minutes inside the Capitol, and was filmed saying he was smoking weed in the Capitol for “freedom.” He has also described rioters as “American patriots.”

His decision to smoke weed in the Capitol rotunda “underscores his somewhat flippant and cavalier attitude about what was happening that day,” argued Veldhuis.

A prior attorney for Gonzalez argued in a court filing that his client is remorseful, regrets entering the Capitol, and now “believes he and others were tools used by others to attack the Capitol." That being said, the attorney wrote, "he also feels that he has a right to express his views on the election result and respond to criticisms and characterizations he feels are unwarranted."

Jason Hannan, Gonzalez’s new attorney as of January, highlighted that Gonzalez had no criminal history. “He’s 33 years old, he’s a father. That’s a long time to be an adult without any issues,” Hannan said in court.

“He’s calling himself the ‘Capitol Doobie Smoker’ online, his handle is ‘Brotunda,’” Cooper said. “That’s not just expressing a political view.”

The FBI has arrested more than 750 people in connection with the Jan. 6 attack. Over 2,500 people are believed to have either unlawfully entered the building or committed crimes outside during the attack.

More than 200 people have already been sentenced in connection with the riot, with sentences ranging from probation to more than five years in prison for Robert Scott Palmer, a Florida man who attacked officers with a fire extinguisher and was identified by online sleuths.