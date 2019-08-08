Breaking News Emails
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Justice Department and his ex-employer arguing he was wrongly fired from the agency because he was not sufficiently loyal to President Donald Trump.
McCabe was fired from the FBI in March 2018 after then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions accepted an internal FBI recommendation that he be terminated. McCabe's termination occurred less than two days before he was to retire and become eligible for full pension benefits.
McCabe, a target of relentless attacks from Trump, had taken the reins of the agency in 2017 during the turbulent days after the abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey. He had stepped down from the FBI in January 2018, but had remained on the federal payroll and been planning to retire.
In his suit —filed Thursday in federal court in Washington, D.C. — McCabe alleged that his firing was the product of “Trump’s unconstitutional plan and scheme to discredit and remove DOJ and FBI employees who were deemed to be his partisan opponents because they were not politically loyal to him.”
The lawsuit lists as defendants Attorney General William Barr, the Department of Justice, FBI Director Christopher Wray and the FBI, although it says Trump was ultimately responsible for the decision to have McCabe fired.
“Trump, acting in an official capacity as President of the United States, is responsible and accountable for Defendants’ actions," McCabe said in the suit. "Trump purposefully and intentionally caused the unlawful actions of Defendants and other Executive Branch subordinates that led to Plaintiff’s demotion and purported termination.”