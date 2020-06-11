Ex-government spokesman pleads guilty to contract fraud in $4M scheme

A former spokesman for the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Department of Homeland Security pleaded guilty Thursday to fraudulently obtaining more than $4 million in government contracting funds from a dozen different companies by claiming he was working on top-secret programs.

Garrison Courtney appeared in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, admitting that he engaged in a wire fraud scheme between 2012 and 2016 by falsely claiming he was a covert employee affiliated with the CIA and assigned to a highly classified government program called Alpha-214 that, in fact, did not exist.

The charges said Courtney often met with representatives of the victim companies in secure locations and persuaded them to sign non-disclosure agreements that prevented them from discussing the contracts with others. He also persuaded half a dozen former government officials he had worked with to give generic presentations to the companies in order to enhance his appearance of legitimacy.

He will be sentenced in October. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, but because he is a first-time offender, his prison term will be shorter than that.

Courtney, 44, was a DHS spokesman for three years before serving as the chief DEA spokesman for four years, beginning in August 2005. He was also a spokesman for former Rep. Katherine Harris, a Republican from Florida.