FBI captures three Jan. 6 fugitives at Florida ranch on the third anniversary of the Capitol attack

WASHINGTON — Early Saturday morning, on the third anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the FBI captured three fugitives accused of participating in the riot at a ranch in Florida.

“The FBI executed three federal arrest warrants early this morning at a ranch in Groveland, Florida in Lake County," the FBI Tampa Field Office said in a statement. "The subjects taken into custody are January 6 fugitives Jonathan Daniel Pollock, Olivia Michele Pollock, and Joseph Daniel Hutchinson III. The defendants are scheduled to appear in Federal Court in Ocala, Florida on Monday, January 8. No further details concerning their capture are available at this time.”

Jonathan Pollock has been at large since the summer of 2021, when he was indicted alongside his sister Olivia Pollock, Hutchinson and two others. Federal authorities said Hutchinson had been an employee at the Pollock family’s gun shop in Lakeland, Florida. Olivia Pollock and Hutchinson have been fugitives since the summer of 2023, when they failed to show up to their trials.

Jonathan Daniel Pollock, Joseph Daniel Hutchinson III and Olivia Michele Pollock. FBI

Jonathan Pollock is accused by federal authorities of helping breach a barricade and assaulting officers, grabbing one by the waist and pulling the officer down the stairs, punching another in the face, and stealing another officer's police shield.

Their co-defendants Joshua Christopher Dollin and Michael Steven Perkins were both convicted at a bench trials, and Dollin sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, while Perkins was sentenced to four years in federal prison.

More than 1,200 defendants have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Hundreds of additional rioters have been identified but not yet arrested, and Matthew Graves — the top federal prosecutor in Washington — said this week that "scores" of new cases are on their way.