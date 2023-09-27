An FBI probe is being conducted to determine whether Egypt's intelligence services might have been involved in the alleged bribery scheme described in the indictment of Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife, sources familiar with the matter told NBC News.

The counter-intelligence investigation is in addition to the federal corruption case against Menendez, in which he is accused of accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes, the sources said. As chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Menendez helped oversee billions in U.S. aid to Egypt. He stepped down as chairman after being indicted.

Investigators want to know if Egyptian intelligence officials or their associates tried to gain access to the New Jersey Democrat through his wife Nadine, the sources said.

According to a three-count indictment unsealed last week, Menendez accepted lavish bribes to wield his political position for the benefit the Egyptian government and to enrich a group of Egyptian-American businessmen named as co-defendants in the case.

The three New Jersey-based businessmen named as co-defendants, who allegedly provided bribes ranging from “hundreds of thousands of dollars” in gold bars to a Mercedes-Benz convertible worth more than $60,000, are Wael Hana, Jose Uribe and Fred Daibes.

Uribe and Daibes are scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday along with Menendez and his wife.

Hana was arraigned Tuesday and pleaded not guilty in Manhattan federal court.

Larry Lustberg, the lawyer for Hana, denied that his client has ties to Egyptian intelligence. He said that Hana and Nadine Menendez have been friends for years — and that friendship will be part of their defense against the bribery charges.

Each of the defendants is charged with conspiracy to commit bribery and conspiracy to commit honest services fraud. Menendez and his wife face an additional charge of conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right.

A lawyer for Nadine Menendez declined to comment when asked whether she might have been used by Egyptian intelligence officials. Menendez's Senate office did not respond to requests for comment.

Frank Figliuzzi, an NBC News security analyst and former assistant director for counter-intelligence at the FBI, said that Menendez's post atop the Foreign Relations Committee put him "in a bull’s eye position for foreign intelligence services that are looking to have him make decisions in their favor, including military equipment and materiel decisions on funding."

"The question here is whether this all started chronologically with the senator’s marriage, with the senator needing plausible deniability or an arm’s length from any transactions that might be happening with intelligence operatives," Figliuzzi added. "All of that should be looked at from a counterintelligence perspective."

Menendez has denied all of the charges against him and has resisted calls to resign amid the investigation.

The Egyptian Embassy in Washington, D.C., did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.