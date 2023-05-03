WASHINGTON — The FBI this week arrested a former bureau supervisor in connection with the Jan. 6 riot who they said called for killing officers protecting the Capitol that day.

Authorities arrested Jared L. Wise in Oregon on Monday, court records show. An FBI affidavit says he worked as a special agent and supervisory special agent at the FBI from 2004 until 2017.

Wise was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly conduct in a restricted building; disorderly conduct with an intent to impede an orderly session of Congress; and unlawfully parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

"I’m former—I’m former law enforcement. You’re disgusting. You are the Nazi. You are the Gestapo. You can’t see it. . . . Shame on you! Shame on you! Shame on you!” federal authorities say he told officers before he entered the Capitol building. “Yeah, f--- them! Yeah, kill ‘em! Kill ‘em! Kill ‘em! Kill ‘em!”

Jared Wise, circled, at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. U.S. District Court Washington

The FBI said that surveillance footage showed Wise entered the Capitol through the Senate wing door, and that cellphone data confirmed his presence. He later exited out a window, the FBI said.

The initial tip on Wise's presence at the Capitol came from someone he told about entering the building, according to the affidavit. Wise was living in New Braunfels, Texas, until June 2022, authorities said, and then moved to Bend, Oregon.

An attorney for Wise did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Federal authorities have arrested at least 1,000 people in connection with Jan. 6, including multiple current and former law enforcement officers. Shortly after the attack, a top FBI official warned that many within the bureau were “sympathetic“ to the mob.