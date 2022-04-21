FBI says Proud Boy tried to derail Jan. 6 investigating by menacing agent

WASHINGTON — A Florida man has been arrested for allegedly pepper spraying officers at the Capitol on Jan. 6, and who law enforcement officials say then allegedly made a menacing call to the FBI special agent investigating his role in the riot.

Barry Bennett Ramey, who officials say was affiliated with the Proud Boys, was arrested in Florida on Thursday, according to court records. He is facing charges of assault on federal law enforcement officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon; obstructing law enforcement; entering or remaining on restricted grounds with intent to impede; knowingly engaging in an act of physical violence while using or carrying and deadly or dangerous weapon; and an act of physical violence on Capitol grounds.

Earlier this month, according to the FBI affidavit, Ramey called the FBI special agent investigating his case and read aloud the agent's home address. He then texted the agent the agent's former vehicle identification number.

The FBI affidavit, which also cites "information FBI Miami obtained from multiple confidential human sources," says that Ramey "was listed on a master list of Proud Boys members in Southern Florida."

The Proud Boys are a group of Trump supporters who describe themselves as a group of “Western Chauvinists” and have a record of attending events where violence erupts. Trump, asked during the 2020 campaign about the group supporting him, told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”

Enrique Tarrio, the former chairman of the Proud Boys, is facing federal charges in connection with planning the attack.

Two officers on Jan. 6 were hit with a spray they said left them disoriented and temporarily blinding as they attempted to block the mob supporting former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election from storming the Capitol building.

Court records indicate that the same FBI special agent who was threatened executed Ramey's arrest warrant Thursday morning in Plantation, Florida. Ramey will make his initial appearance in a federal court in Fort Lauderdale on Friday. Court records do not yet list an attorney for Ramey.

The FBI has made nearly 800 arrests in connection with the Jan. 6 attack, and more than 250 defendants have pleaded guilty. Three Jan. 6 defendants have been found guilty at jury trials, including an Ohio man who claimed he was "following presidential orders" when he stormed the U.S. Capitol and stole a bottle of alcohol and a coat rack.

Barry Bennett Ramey at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. via FBI

As NBC News reported, hundreds of additional rioters have been identified to the FBI but have not yet been arrested. The total number of individuals who could face charges for their actions on Jan. 6 — either because they unlawfully entered the Capitol building or assaulted law enforcement outside — tops 2,500.

Earlier this week, federal authorities unsealed details about the arrest of a Jan. 6 defendant who discussed to the riot on an rideshare dashboard camera that an Uber driver turned into the FBI.