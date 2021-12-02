Feds were investigating Cuomo sexual harassment allegations, document shows

The Justice Department was investigating sexual harassment claims against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, according to a state contract made public Thursday.

It's unclear if the inquiry, which was first reported by the New York Post, is still ongoing. A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment.

The investigation was mentioned in a contract with a law firm doing work for the state's executive chamber — the governor's office. The contract, which is dated Oct. 28 and was approved by the state comptroller's office earlier this week, notes that DOJ has "undertaken an inquiry related to sexual harassment claims made against the then Governor."

Rich Azzopardi, a spokesman for Cuomo, said, “Our understanding is that the Civil Division opened an inquiry in August based upon the AG’s politically motivated sham report and we have heard nothing since.”

August was when state Attorney General Letitia James' office released a bombshell report alleging that Cuomo had harassed 11 women — nine of whom were state employees — and subjected some of them to unwelcome touching or groping. His office also retaliated against one of the women after she spoke out about how she was treated, the report alleged.

Cuomo, who's denied intentionally harassing anyone, resigned a week after the report was released. He and his allies have claimed that he was railroaded by James, a fellow Democrat who's since launched her own campaign for governor.

The contract between the executive chamber and the law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher also makes mention of other investigations targeting Cuomo that had previously been reported.

"The Department of Justice and other law enforcement or investigative entities have made inquiries or requests for information related to the chamber's Covid-19 pandemic response, including related to nursing homes, publication of a Covid-related book authored by then-Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and other pandemic related matters," the contract says.

In a report made public late last month, the state Assembly's Judiciary Committee found Cuomo had used state employees to help write, edit and promote a book he was paid more than $5 million for, despite agreeing to not use state resources for the project. The report also found he was not "fully transparent" about the number of Covid nursing home deaths in the state.

The 46-page report also found "overwhelming evidence" in support of allegations that Cuomo sexually harassed numerous women.

Cuomo has insisted that any work by state employees on the book was voluntary and "incidental." He's previously denied any wrongdoing involving the nursing home data, which is the subject of an investigation by U.S. Attorney's office in Brooklyn.

Cuomo's lawyer Rita Glavin also discounted the Assembly reports findings on harassment, saying it "simply parrots the attorney general's flawed report, failing to engage with the many errors and omissions in the AG’s report and her one-sided, biased investigation."

Cuomo has denied touching anyone inappropriately but acknowledged that he may have acted in ways that made people feel uncomfortable. When he resigned, Cuomo apologized for his behavior but insisted that he had not intended to harass any of his accusers.

He was hit with a misdemeanor forcible touching charge involving one of the women mentioned in James' report in October. He's due to appear in court on the case next month.

Glavin has said Cuomo "never assaulted anyone" and suggested that his prosecution was politically motivated.