Former Fugees member Pras Michel convicted on 10 felony counts

WASHINGTON — Pras Michel, a rapper and producer best known as a member of the ‘90s hip-hop group the Fugees, was convicted on 10 felony counts Wednesday in a clean sweep for federal prosecutors.

Michel had been charged with acting as an unregistered foreign agent of China, conspiring to make illegal campaign contributions and witness tampering. He had pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Michel told jurors during his trial that he accepted about $20 million in 2012 from a Malaysian businessman who wanted his photo taken with President Barack Obama but that the large amounts were never intended as illegal foreign campaign contributions or as payment for Michel’s services.

He also told jurors that he gave about $800,000 to friends so they could donate in their names and gain access to exclusive, $40,000-per-seat Obama fundraisers in Miami and Washington, D.C., but reiterated his belief that the money was his to spend.

Michel’s lawyer David Kenner briefly spoke to reporters following the verdict and confirmed that they will appeal.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.