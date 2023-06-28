Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani interviewed in special counsel's election probe

Rudy Giuliani, a prominent promoter of Donald Trump's lies about a stolen election, has been interviewed by federal investigators as part of special counsel Jack Smith's probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 election, his spokesman said Tuesday.

“The appearance was entirely voluntary and conducted in a professional manner,” the spokesman, Ted Goodman, said in a statement.

The nature of the questions posed to Giuliani, who previously worked as an attorney for Trump, was not immediately clear.

An attorney for Giuliani, Robert Costello, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday night. The Justice Department also did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.

CNN first reported on Giuliani’s meeting with investigators.

NBC News has previously reported that Smith subpoenaed local officials in key battleground states for communications involving Trump, his campaign and a series of aides and allies who assisted in his effort to overturn the 2020 election, in an indication that Smith was looking into a scheme involving fake electors.

Earlier this month, Nevada "fake electors" appeared before a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C. The same grand jury subpoenaed former Trump White House official Steve Bannon in connection with Smith’s investigation.

Smith, who is also overseeing the recent indictment of Trump in a separate investigation over his handling of classified documents, has not announced any charges in the election probe.

In a separate investigation into possible 2020 election interference, Giuliani provided testimony last year before a grand jury in Atlanta convened by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who subpoenaed Giuliani as a material witness and later informed him that he was a “target” of the criminal probe.

Willis said last month that she plans to announce charging decisions in that probe as early as August.

Giuliani also testified before the now-defunct House committee that investigated Trump's role in the Jan. 6 riot and efforts to overturn the election.