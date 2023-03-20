Four Oath Keepers members found guilty of obstruction in the far-right group's third Jan. 6 trial

WASHINGTON — Four members of the Oath Keepers were convicted of conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on Monday, as a judge ordered jurors to continue deliberating the most serious counts against two additional defendants.

Sandra Parker, Laura Steele, Connie Meggs and William Isaacs were found guilty of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding. The jury found Michael Greene, another member of the Oath Keepers, not guilty of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, but was still debating whether he was guilty of aiding or abetting the obstruction of an official proceeding. Bennie Parker was found not guilty of aiding or abetting, but the jury was still deliberating the conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding charge.

All six members of the far-right group were found guilty of the charge of entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds. Both Parker and Greene may only ultimately be convicted of that charge.

This was the third group of Oath Keepers members to go to trial for their actions on Jan. 6, but these defendants did not face the more serious and seldom-used charge of seditious conspiracy that those in the first two groups faced.

Parker, Steele, Meggs and Isaacs were alleged to have entered the Capitol, while Greene and Parker were not.

Texts from William Isaacs and a person identified as Aunt Traci. U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia

Jurors began their first full day of deliberations on March 13.

Greene testified at the trial that the Oath Keepers were like old men talking trash at the barber shop. Pressed on that comparison, Greene noted that two of the men he was charged with were “old as s---.”

Nine other members of the Oath Keepers have been tried in relation to Jan. 6. Five of them — Stewart Rhodes, Kelly Meggs, Jessica Watkins, Kenneth Harrelson and Thomas Caldwell — were found guilty in November of a charge of obstruction of an official proceeding. Two of them, Oath Keepers founder Rhodes and Meggs, were also found guilty of seditious conspiracy.