Rod Rosenstein, targeted by Trump, jokes he knows all about 'piling on'

The deputy attorney general, assailed by Trump and congressional Republicans, quipped that he spoke from experience.

by Adam Edelman 
Image: Rod Rosenstein is welcomed before addressing attendees at the Bloomberg Law Leadership Forum
Rod Rosenstein is welcomed before addressing attendees at the Bloomberg Law Leadership Forum on May 23, 2018, in New York.Craig Ruttle / AP

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein says he's not a fan of "piling on" — especially when he's the one at the bottom of the heap.

Rosenstein, a frequent target of President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans because he oversees special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, was discussing a recently announced Justice Department policy that encourages coordination between law enforcement when he seemed to make a quip about his own predicament.

Deputy AG Rosenstein jokes about being frequently targeted by Trump

01:13

"When I announced the new policy a few weeks ago, I explained that the term ‘piling on’ refers to a football player jumping on a pile of other players after the opponent is already tackled," he said Wednesday at a Bloomberg Law Leadership Forum event in New York. "I played football about 40 years ago, so I used that metaphor."

But, he joked, after consulting Merriam-Webster, he learned that "piling on" is never a good thing.

"The dictionary defines 'piling on' as joining other people in criticizing someone, usually in an unfair way,” Rosenstein said. "I also have experience with that. So I am definitely against piling on, no matter what definition you use."

The new policy, he added on Wednesday, discouraged "piling on" by instructing all relevant parties in the Justice Department and other agencies to coordinate on penalties.

Rosenstein, who supervises the special counsel's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, has faced increasing demands to release classified documents and threats of impeachment from congressional Republicans and has even told confidants he's prepared to be fired.

And in recent days, Trump, who has publicly criticized Rosenstein, has repeatedly refused to say he has confidence in his deputy attorney general.

On Wednesday, Trump, despite talking at length about other issues, wouldn’t answer repeated questions about his confidence in Rosenstein.

And on Tuesday, Trump barked, “Next question, please” to a reporter after he was asked the same question.

