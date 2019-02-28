Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 28, 2019, 10:01 PM GMT By Ken Dilanian

WASHINGTON — The House Intelligence Committee intends to call Allen Weisselberg, chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, to testify, a source with direct knowledge of the situation tells NBC News.

The committee's intention to call Weisselberg was first reported by the Daily Beast.

The move comes after Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's longtime fixer, repeatedly cited Weisselberg as having firsthand knowledge of alleged financial irregularities in his public testimony before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday. The chairman of that committee, Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., also expressed interest in hearing from Weisselberg and other Trump Organization executives.

Cohen is testifying behind closed doors Thursday before the House Intelligence Committee.

That committee chairman, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., has said he will focus his investigation going forward beyond the question of Russia collusion, to examine whether Trump has financial conflicts of interest that have influenced his actions in the government.

Weisselberg was granted limited immunity by New York prosecutors to provide information in their case involving hush money Cohen paid to women. Weisselberg does not have an ongoing cooperation agreement with prosecutors, multiple sources have told NBC News.

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.