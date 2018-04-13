Internal investigation hits McCabe for misleading statements

The report was given to members of Congress on Friday and provided to NBC News, and according to one congressional source, the Senate Intelligence Committee members were able to read the report up to two weeks ago.

The report says McCabe authorized the discussion of the FBI’s investigation into the Clinton Foundation with a reporter from the Wall Street Journal in an effort to “rebut a narrative” about McCabe’s impartiality in the investigation. The reporter had previously written about McCabe’s wife, who took campaign donations from Hillary Clinton’s close political ally Terry McAuliffe for her run in a state election in Virginia.

The IG found that while McCabe was authorized to release such information to news reporters, he did so to “advance his personal interest” and “violated” the FBI’s and the DOJ’s media policy and “constituted misconduct.”

The report found that McCabe also contradicted his previous statements. During an interview under oath on November 29, 2017, McCabe finally acknowledged that he had authorized the disclosure to the Wall Street Journal. He then denied having said that he had not authorized the disclosure. The government watchdog found this contradiction to be in violation of the FBI’s offense code.

The inspector general report said that McCabe would have been in the right had he acknowledged the existence of the Clinton Foundation investigation publicly, if he had found it was in the public interest to do so. But because he confirmed its existence through an anonymous source, it was “clearly not within the public interest exception.”

“McCabe’s disclosure was an attempt to make himself look good by making senior department leadership, specifically the Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General,look bad,” the report said.

McCabe’s lawyer, Michael Bromwich said the rush to terminate McCabe days before he could have retired with a full pension, was “unprecedented, unseemly, and cruel.”

Bromwich also said the inspector general relied too heavily on statements made by former FBI Director James Comey, who could only remember his discussions in vague terms.

“Mr. McCabe’s recollection of discussions he had with Director Comey about this issue is extremely clear; Director Comey’s recollection is, by his own acknowledgement, not at all clear.”

“The rushed decision to terminate Mr. McCabe was not only unfair to him and to his family; it has sent a profoundly troubling message to the DOJ and FBI workforce about the harshness and lack of proportionality of the disciplinary process," Bromwich added. "That troubling message was reinforced, and made toxic, by the President’s celebratory tweet hours after Mr. McCabe’s termination.”