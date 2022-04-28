Jan. 6 defendant claims he grabbed cop's gas mask to help officer 'see my hands'

WASHINGTON — A former New York City cop facing felony charges for attacking a D.C. policeman during the Jan. 6 riot told jurors Thursday that he had grabbed the officer's gas mask to help him "see my hands."

Thomas Webster, a Marine Corps veteran who retired from the New York City Police Department after a 20-year career in law enforcement, spent several hours on the stand answering questions about why he swung a flagpole at an officer protecting the U.S. Capitol and why he grabbed that officer's gas mask while tackling him.

"I wanted him to see my hands, and I pushed against his gas mask," Webster, 56, told jurors.

Thomas Webster at the Washington Monument on Jan. 6, 2021. DOJ

The D.C. Metropolitan Police officer who Webster attacked, Noah Rathbun, testified this week that he struggled to breathe as Webster grabbed his gas mask, causing the strap to press against Rathbun's throat.

Webster is the fourth Jan. 6 defendant to have their case heard by a jury. Each of the prior defendants — Dustin Thompson, Thomas Robertson and Guy Reffitt — were found guilty on all counts.

But earlier this month, a federal defense contractor with a top-secret security clearance who admitted he entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 was acquitted by a federal judge after a two-day bench trial.

Nearly 800 defendants have been arrested in connection with Jan. 6, and more than 250 have pleaded guilty. The FBI has hundreds more cases in the works.

Webster, who supported former President Donald Trump, testified that he was “upset” about 2020 election results and was aware of “inflammatory” claims about the election being stolen. He said he “really got worked up” by seeing people on the Capitol lawn who were injured by police projectiles as law enforcement attempted to control the pro-Trump mob.

Webster’s central claim is that he was incited and taunted by Rathbun. Webster, who was already retired from the police force on Jan. 6, pushed a barricade against Rathbun and told him to “take his s**t off.” He also claimed that Rathbun gestured in a way that invited him over the barricades, calling it “an obvious taunt.”

Thomas Webster, in red/white/black jacket appears to yell at an officer on Jan. 6, 2021. DOJ

After Webster pushed the barricade at Rathbun, he swung his flagpole at the officer. Webster said he did so out of "pure frustration." Attempting to explain why he tackled Rathbun, Webster claimed that he was punched, though videos only show Rathbun making open-palmed contact with Webster after he pushes the barricade.

Webster said he thought Rathbun "really wants to fight me."

“I almost felt like I was the cop and he was the protester,” Webster added.

Webster downplayed the force he used against Rathbun, claiming that he purposefully struck the metal barrier with a flagpole rather than the officer, and called it a “schoolyard” fight. But he played up the open-palm contact that Rathbun made with his face, saying he felt he’d been hit by a freight train and that he was seeing stars after the impact. Webster called it “one of the hardest hits that I’ve had,” adding “I’m not exaggerating.”

Webster said he "had a clear conscience” about his fight with Rathbun when he talked to the FBI. He was later seen on video saying "send more patriots" as rioters continued trying to take over the Capitol. Webster dismissed those remarks in court, arguing he only made them because he wanted 15 minutes of fame.

"I just said something silly just to get on camera," Webster said. "I didn't mean it literally."

The trial continues on Friday, with more witness testimony followed by closing arguments. The jury could begin its deliberations as early as Friday.