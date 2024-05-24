Jan. 6 rioter who attacked cops lashes out at Trump-appointed judge after 12-year sentence

WASHINGTON — A Donald Trump supporter who attacked officers during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol while wearing a "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN" sweatshirt was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison on Friday, lashing out at the Trump-appointed judge who sentenced him.

Federal prosecutors had sought 14 years in federal prison for Christopher Quaglin, saying the New Jersey man was one of the most violent Jan. 6 rioters and "viciously assaulted numerous officers" after calling for "Civil War" and boasting about armed patriots storming the Capitol.

"On at least a dozen occasions, Quaglin stood face-to-face with officers as he screamed at, pushed with outstretched arms, punched, swatted, and slapped officers; pushed bike racks into officers; and even choked one officer to the ground," prosecutors wrote.

Quaglin gave a lengthy statement at his sentencing, lashing out at Judge Trevor McFadden after the 12-year sentence was imposed.

"You're Trump's worst mistake of 2016," Quaglin said to McFadden, who was appointed by Trump in 2017.