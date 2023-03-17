Jan. 6 rioter who was accused of urging the mob to steal police guns scheduled to be sentenced

WASHINGTON — Samuel Lazar, a Donald Trump supporter and Jan. 6 rioter who was accused of urging his fellow rioters to steal officer's guns and assaulting officers with pepper spray, was scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, according to a source familiar with the proceedings.

Lazar drew more attention for attending a Rudy Giuliani-hosted event featuring former Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano while his photo was featured on the FBI's Capitol Violence website seeking the identities of Jan. 6 rioters.

NBC News spotted Rebeca Lazar, Lazar's sister who accompanied him to D.C. on Jan. 6, at the Washington D.C. federal courthouse, along with his family members. Lazar's case was before Judge Amy Berman Jackson, according to the source. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sealed sentencings can mean a defendant is offering significant cooperation with the federal government.

Lazar was arrested more than a year and a half ago, on the day that officers first testified before the Jan. 6 committee. He was ordered held pretrial. There hasn't been additional activity on his case since the summer of 2022 until recently when a federal prosecutor entered a notice of appearance.