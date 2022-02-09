Jan. 6 rioter who wore Confederate flag and attacked cops pleads guilty

WASHINGTON — A Maryland man who was wearing his state flag as well as a Confederate flag when he attacked officers at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal on Wednesday.

Matthew Ryan Miller, 23, pleaded guilty to two felony counts: obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding federal officers engaged in official duties. As part of the plea deal, the government will dismiss other counts of his indictment at sentencing, and drop the allegation that the assault on police involved a deadly or dangerous weapon, which would stiffened Miller's sentence range.

Miller, who is not currently in government custody, was ordered to surrender to the U.S. Marshals within two weeks, and will be detained until his sentencing.

Video and images show Miller ascending a metal barrier used as a makeshift ladder, joining the mob that was fighting with officers, and spraying a fire extinguisher at officers as they battled the pro-Trump crowd at the location of some of the most brutal attacks on law enforcement on Jan. 6.

More recently, open-source images emerged of Miller “throwing an unidentifiable object in the direction of law enforcement while draped in a Confederate flag,” prosecutors said in December. The video was surfaced by online sleuths who are investigating the thousands of individuals who took part in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Matthew Ryan Miller wearing a black cowboy hat during the Capitol riots. FBI

During his guilty plea hearing on Wednesday, a federal prosecutor said the government and defense agreed that the Justice Department could prove that Miller "threw an unidentifiable object" at the Capitol building, scaled the wall of the Capitol and helped others, waved on the crowd that was attacking officers at the Capitol and organized other rioters, threw unidentifiable objects at officers, and finally sprayed officers with a fire extinguisher as they were positioned inside the tunnel.

Judge Randolph D. Moss asked Miller whether he did everything that the government alleged in the statement of offense.

"That is accurate, your honor," Miller said.

A few months ago, Miller rejected a plea deal in the case after conferring with his family. Then last month, Moss rejected a motion to modify Miller's conditions of release.

Miller's plea deal takes place two months after another pro-Trump rioter, Robert Scott Palmer, was sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for attacking officers with a fire extinguisher. Palmer's sentence was the longest sentence handed out in connection with the Capitol attack so far.

The FBI has arrested more than 725 people in connection with the Jan. 6 attack, and hundreds more arrests are in the works. Earlier this week, the FBI arrested Matthew Beddingfield, who stormed the Capitol and assaulted law enforcement when he was out on bail in connection with a first-degree attempted murder case. The first Jan. 6 trial is set to begin at the end of the month.