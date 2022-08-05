Jan. 6 rioter who wore jacket with his last name on it pleads guilty

An Ohio man who was seen kicking in a window at the Capitol on Jan. 6, while wearing a jacket displaying his last name, the name of his business and its phone number, pleaded guilty Friday to destroying government property.

Troy Faulkner admitted to damaging the window during the deadly riot and agreed to pay $10,560 in restitution. He pleaded guilty in federal court in Washington, D.C.

Faulkner was an easy suspect to identify: He was caught on video trying to break the window while wearing a jacket emblazoned with "Faulkner Painting" and his company's phone number.

Screenshots from the video were posted on social media. According to court filings, one Facebook commenter wrote, “Jeez, man. You wore your company jacket into the middle of the insurrection?”

Faulkner's lawyer, John Machado, told NBC News that his client "contacted the FBI directly once he heard they were looking for him and turned himself in and was fully cooperative from the start."

He said Faulkner never entered the Capitol and "was very remorseful for his actions."

"He has done the right thing by accepting responsibility," Machado said.

Faulkner's sentencing hearing is scheduled for October. Under the plea agreement, Faulkner could face up to 8 months in jail, according to Machado.