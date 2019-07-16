Breaking News Emails
Jeffrey Epstein's lawyers offered an unusual explanation Tuesday for a passport found in his home with his photo and a different name on it, saying he obtained the travel document years ago to ward off "kidnapers, hijackers and terrorists."
"The passport was for personal protection in the event of travel to dangerous areas, only to be presented to potential kidnapers, hijackers or terrorists should violent episodes occur," lawyer Reid Weingarten wrote in court papers.
Federal prosecutors revealed the existence of the passport at a Monday bail hearing, arguing that it demonstrated Epstein was a flight risk and should remain behind bars. The prosecutors said it was issued in the 1980s and indicated that Epstein was living in Saudi Arabia.
In the court papers filed Tuesday, Weingarten said the Austrian passport had expired 32 years ago.
"The government offers nothing to suggest – and certainly no evidence – that Epstein ever used it," Weingarten said. "In any case, Epstein – an affluent member of the Jewish faith – acquired the passport in the 1980s, when hijackings were prevalent, in connection to Middle East travel."
Epstein, 66, is facing up to 45 years in prison if convicted on charges of operating a sex trafficking ring and preying on underage girls as young as 14. He has pleaded not guilty.
His lawyers have requested that he be allowed to remain at his $77 million Manhattan home with electronic monitoring as the case proceeds.
At the Monday bail hearing, prosecutors told U.S. District Judge Richard Berman that, in addition to the passport, federal agents found piles of cash and dozens of diamonds inside a safe in his townhouse.
In court papers filed Tuesday, the prosecutors detailed the discovery: $70,000 in cash and 48 loose diamonds ranging from 1 to 2.38 carats.
"Such ready cash and loose diamonds are consistent with the capability to leave the jurisdiction at a moment’s notice," the court papers say.
Berman is slated to decide on Epstein's bail request on Thursday.
