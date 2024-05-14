Judge rejects Hunter Biden's effort to delay June 3 trial date for gun charges

A federal judge overseeing Hunter Biden’s criminal case in Delaware on gun charges said Tuesday that the trial will start next month as planned, rejecting an effort by his attorneys to delay prosecution.

U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika said at a hearing in Wilmington, Delaware, that the case against the president's son will proceed to trial on June 3. Biden's attorneys had sought to push the proceedings to September.

Biden's lawyer Abbe Lowell also suggested a July start date, citing potential decisions from the Third Circuit Court of Appeals and a Supreme Court decision that could impact case.

Rejecting both proposals, Noreika said that she had consulted case law and determined that she has jurisdiction and the trial will proceed as planned. She also said it was "not a terribly complicated case."

The judge plans to call 250 jurors during jury selection, with the goal of identifying 32 to account for potential strikes and then impaneling a jury of 14.

Noreika said she trusted that "everyone can get done what needs to get done” in time for trial.

At one point, she admonished Lowell for not being prepared for trial, emphasizing that a proposed schedule with a June 3 start date was jointly submitted by both parties and “had your signature” on it.

Lowell implored the judge to change her mind, saying, “I am pleading with your honor” to change the date.

Lowell argued that the defense has had trouble obtaining expert witnesses on addiction as well as details on the chain of custody related to an alleged cocaine pouch that prosecutors are expected to use to establish Biden's drug use at the time of the gun purchase in October 2018. Biden was indicted in September on three counts tied to possession of a gun while using narcotics. He has pleaded not guilty.

Lowell declined to comment after the hearing. Special counsel David Weiss — who was in court for Tuesday's hearing — also declined to comment.

Biden is also facing a trial in California for tax charges stemming from the same investigation conducted by Weiss. That trial is scheduled for June 20, though there is an appeal before the Ninth Circuit which could delay the case until later in the summer. Biden has pleaded not guilty to those charges, which include allegations that he failed to pay taxes, failed to file, evaded an assessment and filed a fraudulent form.