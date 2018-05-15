Judge rejects Manafort claim that Mueller overreaching in probe

Manafort had argued that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein improperly gave Mueller authority to investigate "any matters that arose or may arise directly from" the investigation of collusion with Russia. His lawyers said that violated Justice Department regulations which specify that a special counsel is appointed to investigate a specific matter.

What Rosenstein gave Mueller, Manafort's lawyers said, amounted to "a blank check to be filled in after the fact."

Jackson's decision rejecting that claim also said the special counsel rules are for the internal management of the Justice Department and do not create any right to sue. Even if they did establish such a right, she said, Mueller didn't violate them.

Mueller filed similar criminal charges in Alexandria, Virginia, and on May 4, Manafort's lawyers urged Federal District Court Judge T.S. Ellis to toss them out, too. Ellis appeared to be somewhat receptive to their argument, taunting members of Mueller's team.

"You don't really care about Mr. Manafort's bank fraud. Well, the government does. You really care about what information Mr. Manafort can give you that would reflect on Mr. Trump or lead to his prosecution or impeachment or whatever. That's what you’re really interested in," he said.

However, today's ruling by Jackson will have no legal effect on Ellis. One district court judge's ruling doesn't bind another district court judge. And Alexandria is in an entirely separate federal court circuit. The Washington judge is in the DC circuit; the Alexandra judge is in the Fourth Circuit, each with its own legal precedents.