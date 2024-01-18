Judge in Trump election interference case declines to hold special counsel Jack Smith in contempt

WASHINGTON — The judge overseeing the federal election interference case against former President Donald Trump has denied his request to hold special counsel Jack Smith and his office in contempt.

Earlier this month, attorneys for Trump asked U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan to hold Smith in contempt for filing motions while the case is stayed pending Trump’s appeal on presidential immunity grounds.

Judge Tanya Chutkan. U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia

Chutkan, however, said in her opinion and order Thursday that she agrees with Trump that Smith’s filings place a burden on him that is against the spirit of her stay order. Chutkan has ordered that both parties be required to seek her permission before filing additional pre-trial motions while the stay order remains in effect.

“This measure is an addition to the Stay Order, aimed to further advance its purposes, and does not reflect a determination that the Government has violated any of its clear and unambiguous terms or acted in bad faith,” she wrote.

Trump had filed a motion that contended that the federal government violated a court order by continuing to produce discovery in the case and filing a motion while the case was paused as an appeals court considers Trump's effort to dismiss the case based on presidential immunity grounds.

Chutkan's opinion Thursday noted that even after she stayed the case on Dec. 13, Smith's office produced additional discovery and a draft exhibit list to Trump's legal team as well as a motion seeking to exclude certain evidence and arguments from any trial in the case.