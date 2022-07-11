Judge won't delay Steve Bannon's trial after his last-minute offer to cooperate with Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON — A judge said Monday that he would not delay the contempt of Congress trial of Steve Bannon, just one week before it is set to begin.

Bannon was indicted last year for refusing to answer questions from the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Bannon, who had stonewalled the committee since October 2021, had a last-minute change of heart over the weekend, a decision his lawyer attributed to a letter from former President Donald Trump that waived a purported claim of executive privilege. The Justice Department maintains that Bannon's offer to testify was nothing more than a “last-ditch attempt to avoid accountability.”

Trump's own lawyer, Justin Clark, according to the Justice Department, told the FBI that Trump “never invoked executive privilege over any particular information or materials" and offered no basis for Bannon's "total noncompliance" with his subpoena.

Judge Carl Nichols, who previously ruled that Bannon could not argue that he was not guilty because he was relying upon the advice of his lawyer, ruled Monday that Bannon cannot present evidence that he relied upon old opinions from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) regarding executive privilege either.

Nichols, while expressing the precedent he is bound by, emphasized how low the bar was in the Bannon case. The government had only to illustrate that Bannon's decision was deliberate and intentional, and not by accident.

Nichols also ruled out two affirmative defenses that he said Bannon could not use at trial.

The fact that Bannon was not a government employee at the time of the subpoena "dooms" any "entrapment by estoppel" defense, Nichols said, meaning that Bannon cannot argue that he ignored the subpoena and he believed his actions were legal because of instruction from a government official.

Because Donald Trump was a former government official, Nichols said, Bannon also could not rely upon a "public authority" defense, meaning that he thought he was acting upon the instructions of a government official and believed unlawful activity was authorized.

Nichols also said that he and the jury would have to defer to the House's interpretation of its own rules, and Bannon could not present evidence that the Jan. 6 committee was not properly formed due to the political balance of its members. Nichols cited the fact that the entire House had validated the House select committee.

Nichols did grant Bannon's motion to prohibit general evidence about the Jan. 6 attack, though noted that some references to Jan. 6 would be necessary. "I intend to police this line tightly," Nichols said.

Nichols said he would not prevent Bannon from trying to illustrate the political biases of witnesses at trial.

The judge also said he would not allow evidence about any individuals who had not been prosecuted for contempt of Congress, such as Mark Meadows and Dan Scavino, Trump's former White House chief of staff and deputy chief of staff, respectively.

And Nichols quashed Bannon's subpoenas for members of Congress to provide testimony in the trial, citing the speech and debate clause of the U.S. Constitution. Much of the testimony and documents Bannon sought, Nichols said, would be barred.

Bannon was indicted in November 2021. Bannon used the purported executive privilege claim as a reason not to cooperate with the committee, despite the fact that he only worked at the White House for seven months in 2017, more than three years before the Jan. 6 attack at issue.